UBS opens new GCC in Hyderabad, to add 3,000 jobs next 2 years

Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company UBS on Wednesday announced the opening of its new GCC here, marking a significant step in strengthening its presence in the city and reaffirming its long-term commitment to India.

With the new facility, UBS plans to add nearly 3,000 professionals over the next two years, the Swiss firm said in a release.

The state-of-the-art centre further reinforces Hyderabad's growing position as a global hub for high-value financial technology, operations and GCC (global capability centre) leadership, it said.

At the inauguration, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said the city has emerged as a preferred location for the world's most respected financial institutions, and the UBS choosing to deepen its presence here reflects the city's credibility as a global talent and innovation hub.