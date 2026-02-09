India Inc's bank pivot spurs corporate credit growth on economic pickup

Major Indian lenders are seeing a sharp pickup in their corporate loan books, supported by an uptick in economic activities following rationalisation in goods and services tax (GST), leading to higher working-capital utilisation by firms.

In addition, companies have shifted to bank loans as yields in the corporate-bond market have remained elevated.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, reported over 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in wholesale advances, driven by the services sector, petroleum and petrochemicals, and some others.

The bank has said it has a loan pipeline of ₹7.9 trillion. This includes loans that have been sanctioned but not taken or utilised.

For long-term loans, broadly, companies depend on banks, he said, adding that the trade deals with the European Union, Oman, New Zealand, and the United States indicate that market diversification is available for Indian firms.

The bank has seen an improvement of 300-400 basis points in working-capital drawing by companies, he said, adding that there is some movement from the bond market to the loan market, especially from the market of commercial paper.

According to C S Setty, chairman, economic activities picked up in the third quarter, following GST rationalisation.

For Bank of India, the corporate books have grown 11 per cent Y-o-Y. The bank has a corporate-loan pipeline of ₹65,000 crore.

The remaining ₹30,000 crore is in the proposals received, and is in the process of getting sanctioned.

According to Debadatta Chand, managing director and chief executive officer, the bank has a pipeline of almost ₹75,000 crore, with sanctions of ₹45,000 crore yet to be disbursed.

For Bank of Baroda, the wholesale books have grown 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.6 per cent sequentially, and the bank is aiming to close the year with 10 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its wholesale books.

Bank of Maharashtra also reported robust growth of nearly 14.5 per cent Y-o-Y in its corporate books in Q3.

“We have done a lot of green financing, and (lending to) data centres and electric vehicles. So a lot of this kind of funding has increased and the portfolio has gone up,” said Nidhu Saxena, managing director and chief executive officer, adding that the bank was expanding into areas where new profitable opportunities were visible.