India Inc's bank pivot spurs corporate credit growth on economic pickup

According to C S Setty, chairman, economic activities picked up in the third quarter, following GST rationalisation.
The bank has seen an improvement of 300-400 basis points in working-capital drawing by companies, he said, adding that there is some movement from the bond market to the loan market, especially from the market of commercial paper.
For long-term loans, broadly, companies depend on banks, he said, adding that the trade deals with the European Union, Oman, New Zealand, and the United States indicate that market diversification is available for Indian firms.
Other major state-owned lenders also saw a healthy pickup in their wholesale books.