Sidbi, Nabfid and Hudco to tap debt capital market for ₹13,500 crore

Large state-owned issuers, including Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid), and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco), will tap the domestic debt capital market on Wednesday to raise ₹13,500 crore through bond issuances, sources said.

While Sidbi plans to raise ₹8,000 crore — comprising a base issue of ₹2,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹6,000 crore — through bonds maturing in a little over three years, Nabfid aims to raise ₹4,000 crore, including a ₹1,000 crore base issue and a ₹3,000 crore green shoe option, via 10-year bonds.

Meanwhile, Hudco plans to raise ₹1,500 crore that would comprise a base issue of ₹500 crore and a green shoe option of ₹1,000 crore through perpetual bonds with a call option after 10 years.

The bonds will carry a one-time step-up of 50 basis points in the coupon rate, applicable on the first call option date of February 13, 2036, if the issuer does not exercise the call option on that date. Only qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) will be eligible to bid for the Hudco perpetual non-convertible debentures (NCDs).