Work towards reaching last mile: DFS Secretary asks CEOs of PSU banks

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday asked CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) to industriously work towards reaching the last mile to further strengthen financial inclusion initiatives taken by the government.

While reviewing progress of various flagship financial inclusion schemes of the government here, Joshi requested banks to give more thrust on improving customer experience across banking services.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress under various financial inclusion schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana, an official statement said.

He took stock of schemes like Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, ethanol blending in petrol (EBP) and compressed bio gas (CBG) financing, etc.

He also reviewed the progress of opening of brick and mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages.

Joshi also appreciated significant progress made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the government.

The issues related to CKYC, Jan Samarth portal & Aadhaar seeding, etc, were also discussed during the meeting.

CEO, UIDAI also took part in the meeting to showcase the new product launched by UIDAI to benefit the banks while undertaking Aadhaar authentication.