Home / Industry / Banking / Work towards reaching last mile: DFS Secretary asks CEOs of PSU banks

Work towards reaching last mile: DFS Secretary asks CEOs of PSU banks

While reviewing progress of various flagship financial inclusion schemes of the government here, Joshi requested banks to give more thrust on improving customer experience across banking services

women empowerment financial inclusion
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday asked CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) to industriously work towards reaching the last mile to further strengthen financial inclusion initiatives taken by the government.

While reviewing progress of various flagship financial inclusion schemes of the government here, Joshi requested banks to give more thrust on improving customer experience across banking services.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress under various financial inclusion schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana, an official statement said.

He took stock of schemes like Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, ethanol blending in petrol (EBP) and compressed bio gas (CBG) financing, etc.

He also reviewed the progress of opening of brick and mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages.

Joshi also appreciated significant progress made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the government.

The issues related to CKYC, Jan Samarth portal & Aadhaar seeding, etc, were also discussed during the meeting.

CEO, UIDAI also took part in the meeting to showcase the new product launched by UIDAI to benefit the banks while undertaking Aadhaar authentication.

Also Read

Will Modi 3.0 spur rally in PSU stocks again? Selectively, say analysts

DFS organises workshop in collaboration with Google on financial frauds

Nifty PSU Bank soars 3%; Bank of India, Union Bank, PNB, UCO rally up to 7%

PSUs would likely outperform in the next 12 months: Manish Sonthalia

Bank of Maharashtra tops among PSU lenders in business growth in FY24

Additional director on Bandhan Bank is prudent measure by RBI: Macquarie

RBI inducts addl director on Bandhan Board ahead of CEO Ghosh's retirement

Chinese, Indian banks' efficiency erodes as expenses outpace income: S&P

FinMin to meet CEOs of PSBs on Jun 25, review financial inclusion schemes

Canara Bank's official X account 'compromised', investigation underway

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PSU bankFinance Ministry

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story