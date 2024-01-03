Home / Industry / News / 32 more shops, commercial establishments in Delhi can now remain open 24/7

32 more shops, commercial establishments in Delhi can now remain open 24/7

The labour department of Delhi proposed this plan to the CM regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours

So far 667 shops and commercial establishments have been allowed to operate 24/7 in Delhi | Representaitve Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted permission for 32 more shops and commercial establishments to operate 24 hours, an official statement said.

This initiative will create new employment opportunities for the youth, along with enhancing economic activities within Delhi, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The labour department of Delhi proposed this plan to the CM regarding the operation of these establishments for 24 hours. These commercial establishments belong to the categories of commercial, retail trade or business, provision stores, according to the statement.

"All these establishments must strictly adhere to the provisions and rules of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954. The government will keep strict watch over them to ensure that no violation of the rules takes place. The proposal has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for final approval," the statement read.

Under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act of 1954, the Delhi labour department received 52 applications to operate shops for 24 hours. The department thoroughly examined these applications and documents. Of these, 20 applications did not meet the requirements and were not considered. However, the 32 applications meeting the criteria were approved, it said.

So far 667 shops and commercial establishments have been allowed to operate 24/7 in Delhi. The government's objective behind this is to create more job opportunities and boost overall economic development in Delhi, the statement said.

Also Read

Kejriwal okays 24/7 ops of 29 shops, commercial establishments in Delhi

83 more Delhi shops, commercial establishments allowed to operate 24x7

176 shops, establishments face BMC action for no Marathi signboards

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Health Ministry asks Delhi govt to implement Clinical Establishments Act

Coal production in the country increases by 10.75% in 2023: Govt

Hyderabad, Bengaluru among most punctual airports globally: Cirium

Real estate players seek a host of benefits from the upcoming Budget

Rajasthan CM to resolve problems of industry and boost job creation

Home health care industry sees demand rising in India's smaller cities

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Commercial propertyDelhi RestaurantsDelhi governmentShops and Establishment Act

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story