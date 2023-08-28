Home / Industry / News / 58 firms including top global players registered for IT hardware PLI

58 firms including top global players registered for IT hardware PLI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
As many as 58 companies, including top global players, have registered for the government's Rs 17,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware, a senior government official said on Monday.

When asked if all the top global players have registered, Sharma answered in the affirmative.

He said several domestic companies have also registered for the scheme and added that more than two players have already applied for the scheme.

The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra-small form factor devices.

The scheme aims to broaden and deepen the IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

In May, the Union Cabinet had approved a Rs 17,000-crore incentive to boost local manufacturing of IT hardware like tablets and laptops, and the scheme is projected to generate an incremental production worth Rs 3.35 lakh crore over a period of six years.

The government has extended the last date for receiving applications under PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT hardware two times and has fixed the deadline of August 30.

Sharma said the deadline will not be extended further.

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 2:03 PM IST

Next Story