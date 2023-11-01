7 out of 10 D2C merchants expect 4-times surge in festive sales: Report

Nearly seven out of 10 Direct-to-Customer (D2C) merchants selling products online expect a whopping two to four times jump in sales this festive season, according to a survey.

About 53 per cent of merchants surveyed anticipate apparel and ethnic wear to top the sales charts, followed by beauty and wellness, electronics and gadgets, and home decor, the survey of hundreds of D2C merchants like Snitch, Fourth Dimension Club, Boult Audio, Superkicks, Italian Colony, and Badmaash conducted by checkout network and buy-now-pay-later app Simpl stated.

To complement the pent-up demand and cater to the high number of orders, a number of merchants are investing in increasing their manufacturing and warehousing capacities.

Snitch co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Chetan Siyal said, We are anticipating a 4X increase in demand this festive season as we are offering a wide selection of apparel options to lakhs of our customers. To ensure that we are well-prepared to meet this heightened demand, we've proactively taken measures to bolster our inventory and expand our workforce..

Simpl founder and Chief Executive Officer Nitya Sharma said, "While merchants are investing in increasing capacities, workforce and spending on marketing, we see an increased focus in offering a seamless checkout experience which becomes important for conversions.