

According to a report titled "Beyond Hybrid", released by office furnishings and solutions company Steelcase, 54 per cent of Gen-Z say that the importance of physical workspace has elevated during the pandemic. The report was based on a survey conducted in 11 countries. Around four in every five (73 per cent) Gen-Z employees globally believe that the physical workplace improves the effectiveness of work, a new study revealed on Friday. It added that the value of the workplace for Gen-Z has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to the Steelcase report, in comparison to Gen-Z, 42 per cent of millennials, 30 per cent of Gen-X, and 23 per cent of boomers believe that the pandemic has increased the importance of office space. In the report, Gen-Z represents the people born between 1995 and 2012. The Manpower Group 2023 Workforce Trends Report revealed earlier had highlighted that by 2025, Gen-Z will account for almost one-third of the global workforce.



While 16 per cent of boomers, 17 per cent of Gen-X, and 17 per cent of millennials focus on socialising in the office, a higher 25 per cent of Gen-Z prioritise social interaction at the office for building relationships. Apart from getting the work done, socialising and getting access to learning opportunities were the other two factors why Gen-Z believes working from the office is better. Getting access to career development advice and opportunities was the other big reason.



Additionally, six per cent of boomers, 10 per cent of Gen-X, 11 per cent of millennials, and 18 per cent of Gen-Z expressed a desire for access to learning opportunities. When it comes to accessing career development advice and opportunities, five per cent of boomers, eight per cent of Gen-X, and 13 per cent of millennials seek physical workplaces. In Gen-Z, 17 per cent of those surveyed seek such support.



"If you want to motivate Gen-Z workers to come to the office even more, having an assigned desk ranks highest," it said. The report also said that Gen-Z works better with individual office spaces.

The top three things they wanted are: assigned workspaces, larger individual workspaces, and more privacy in individual workspaces.