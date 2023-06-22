Home / Industry / News / 1.74 million used Digi Yatra in six months since launch in Dec 2022

1.74 million used Digi Yatra in six months since launch in Dec 2022

Varanasi and Vijaywada airports had the highest usage with over half the passengers using it

Aneesh Phadnis Mumbai
1.74 million used Digi Yatra in six months since launch in Dec 2022

Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 6:18 PM IST
The Digi Yatra app, launched in December 2022 by the Union civil aviation minister, has registered 1.74 million users since its launch in seven airports across the country till June 20. Initially covering Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi, it was extended to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Vijaywada in April.
Varanasi and Vijaywada airports had the highest usage with over half the passengers using it. Meanwhile, downloads of the app crossed one million, with nearly 84 per cent of them on Android, and the rest on iOS.

Earlier this month, New Delhi International Airport launched an initiative to enable those without smartphones to avail Digi Yatra’s benefits. As part of the initiative, passengers can register at the airport’s T3 terminal. This includes scanning of the passenger boarding card and face. 


First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

