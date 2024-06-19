Home / Industry / News / 9 Indian ports among top 100 in Container Port Performance Index 2023

9 Indian ports among top 100 in Container Port Performance Index 2023

While Visakhapatnam Port made it to the top 20 ports of the World at 19 in 2023, Mundra Port also climbed up the index at 27 in the current ranking

exports, wto
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
As many as nine ports of India have made it to the global top 100 rankings in the latest edition of Container Port Performance Index, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, measures the resilience, efficiency and overall performance of the Ports.

According to the statement, Visakhapatnam Port has showcased strong performance with 27.5 moves per crane hour, a turnaround time (TRT) of 21.4 hours, and minimal berth idle time. These metrics highlight the port's efficiency in handling container ships and significantly influence customer preference.

Seven other Indian ports, which secured ranks in the top 100, are Pipavav (ranked 41 in the list), Kamarajar (47), Cochin (63), Hazira (68), Krishnapatnam (71), Chennai (80) and Jawaharlal Nehru (96), the statement added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said this is a tremendous achievement for Indian ports.

There has been a significant improvement via operational efficiency and service delivery in the efficient handling of ships and cargo, he added.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

