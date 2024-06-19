Telecom subscriber base crosses 1.2 billion mark in April; Jio tops chart

The telecom subscriber base in the country has crossed the 1.2 billion user mark for the second time, with Reliance Jio leading the chart in terms of new additions and the total customer base, according to a sector regulator Trai's report.

According to Trai's monthly subscriber report, the total telecom subscriber base increased by 0.16 per cent to 1,201.22 million at the end of April from 1,199.28 million in March 2024.

The total subscriber base crossed the 1.2 billion mark in May 2017, and touched a record of 1.21 billion in July 2017.

Wireless subscribers continue to dominate the total subscriber base, with 1,165.49 million during the reported month.

Reliance Jio led the growth in the wireless segment by adding 2.68 million net new subscribers, taking its total customer base to 472.42 million. It was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 752 thousand customers, thereby its subscriber base growing to 267.57 million in April 2024.

The huge loss of 1.23 million subscribers by state-owned BSNL and 735 thousand by Vodafone Idea mitigated the growth pace of the wireless segment.

MTNL lost 3,702 and Reliance Communications 29 wireless customers in April.

Wireline of the fixed line subscribers increased to 34.26 million in April from 33.79 million in March.

The growth in the wireline segment was also led by Reliance Jio, with the addition of 355.9 thousand new customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 118.8 thousand new subscribers, Tata Teleservices 38,580, Vodafone Idea 8,152, Quadrant 2,950, and Reliance Communications 774.

Public sector firm BSNL was the biggest loser in the wireline segment. The company lost 36,490 subscribers, while its sister concern MTNL lost 14,856.

The total number of broadband subscribers increased to 928.41 million in April from 924.07 million in March.

The mobile devices-based user dominated the broadband segment, which grew by 0.43 per cent to 883.22 million during the reported month from 886.97 million in March.

Reliance Jio dominated the broadband segment with 484.04 million subscribers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 275.41 million, Vodafone Idea with 126.44 million, BSNL with 24.98 million and Atria Convergence 2.25 million.

The machine-to-machine cellular mobile connection stood at 51.92 million in April. The segment was led by Bharti Airtel with 28.39 million connections accounting for 55.69 per cent market share.

Airtel was followed by Vodafone Idea Limited, Reliance Jio and BSNL with market share of 28.32, 11.41 and 5.58 per cent, respectively.