A silent attrition of women doctors ails India's healthcare system

Dipali Jaju’s journey does not follow the neat arc often associated with a medical practitioner’s career. A homeopathic physician from Akola in Maharashtra who graduated in 2010, Jaju practised for a few years before moving cities after marriage. She then returned to clinical work, took a break after childbirth, retrained as an acupuncture therapist, and eventually pivoted again — this time to yoga.

Today, nearing 40, she is a yoga trainer in her hometown, a career she combines with looking after her daughter and ageing parents. “I have been a meritorious student throughout. My parents wanted me to study medicine, and I did practise homeopathy,” she said. “But circumstances kept changing. When my daughter was born, I had to go on bed-rest. Later, my mother’s health worsened and I had to take charge of the house.” She smiles when asked if she regrets stepping away from medical practice: “No regrets,” she said simply.