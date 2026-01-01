New Year's Eve frenzy: Grapes, biryani, pizzas among most-ordered items

As India counted down to 2026, New Year’s Eve (NYE) emerged as one of the busiest nights of the year for quick commerce (qcom) food delivery platforms.

On qcom platform Swiggy Instamart, the last hour of 2025 (11 pm–12 am) witnessed a sharp spike across categories such as party supplies, gifting essentials, snacks and beverages, among others. The rise was led by grapes, which recorded a 15 times jump in orders, followed by cakes (seven times), BBQ-related items (six times), beverages (3.5 times), party glasses (2.5 times) and pizza bases (1.8 times). Card games saw a three times spike in searches, while tonic water emerged as the most trending beverage on the platform.

What drove the spike in grape orders on New Year’s Eve? Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli said on social media that the search for grapes spiked throughout the day. “Today, Instamart saw 235,000 searches for grapes in the first half of the day, with searches starting as early as 5 am,” he said. Overall, the search for grapes surged 78 times over usual levels. Another qcom platform, Zepto, said there was a sharp spike in grape purchases even on December 30. A company spokesperson had said, “We have seen a three times demand in grapes this year on 30 December.”

How many orders were delivered across major platforms? Across both Eternal-owned platforms — food delivery platform Zomato and qcom platform Blinkit — an all-time high of 75 lakh orders were delivered to over 63 lakh customers during the day, said Deepinder Goyal, the company’s founder and chief executive officer, in a social media post. What were the most-ordered food items on Swiggy? On Swiggy, cakes, pizzas and biryanis were among the top trending items. Notably, biryani dominated party menus, clocking 218,993 orders before 7:30 pm. Orders peaked at 1,336 orders per minute just before 8 pm. In total, over 2.18 lakh pizzas and 2.16 lakh burger orders were delivered by 8:30 pm. As the night progressed, rasmalai, gajar halwa and gulab jamun were among the top five desserts ordered around 10:30 pm.

How did Magicpin and regional markets perform? Magicpin, the country’s third-largest food delivery platform, also reported New Year’s Eve as one of its busiest nights. On the platform, order count started rising from 8:30 pm, with nearly 1,500 orders processed per minute at 11:30 pm. In different categories, over 25,000 Margherita pizzas were delivered in Gurugram alone, while dessert orders spiked three times compared to last year. In Delhi-NCR, butter chicken emerged as the most-ordered dish with nearly 75,000 plates, followed by biryani and dal makhni. Late-evening snacking remained strong, with nearly 35,000 plates of fries ordered along with beverages such as Diet Coke. In all, the platform delivered 1.5 lakh orders by midnight.

Did smaller cities see strong New Year’s Eve demand? The momentum was not limited to large metropolitan cities. Swiggy Instamart data highlighted strong sales in markets such as Lonavla, Karimnagar, Saharanpur, Davanagere, Patiala and Meerut. On Swiggy’s food delivery side, demand picked up in cities such as Patna, Surat, Vadodara, Nagpur, Jaipur, Pune and Indore. What happened to dine-out bookings on New Year’s Eve? NYE celebrations also extended to out-of-home gatherings, with dining-out platforms witnessing a sharp rise in bookings. On Swiggy Dine Out, Ahmedabad recorded a 1.6 times jump in bookings, followed by Lucknow (1.3 times) and Jaipur (1.2 times).

“‘Stepping Out’ was a preferred choice for many this NYE. While Bengaluru and Hyderabad led the way on Swiggy Dine Out, the enthusiasm for celebratory dining surged across emerging hubs,” the company said in a statement. How did platforms respond to strike calls by gig workers? The surge in sales activity across platforms came even as gig worker unions had called a nationwide strike. In a social media post, Goyal said, “Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a record pace yesterday (December 31), unaffected by calls for strikes that many of us heard over the past few days. Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check ... This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners — NYE does see higher incentives than usual days, and yesterday was no different than the past NYE days.”