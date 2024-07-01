ACs, coolers shoot up India's power usage by 9% to 152.38 bn units in Jun

India's power consumption rose by nearly 9 per cent to 152.38 billion units (BU) in June compared to the year-ago period mainly due to scorching heat which forced excessive use of cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

In June 2023, the power consumption stood at 140.27 BU, according to official data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) also rose to 245.41 GW in June 2024 against 223.29 GW in the year-ago month. The peak power demand was recorded at 224.10 GW in June 2023.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250.20GW in May this year. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

Earlier this year, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

The ministry also estimated that peak power demand may hit 260 GW this summer.

Experts said the scorching heat and humidity in the later part of June due to the arrival of monsoon rains in many party of the country forced people to excessively use cooling appliances like air conditioners and desert coolers.

This lead to increase in power consumption as well as growth in power demand in the country, they pointed out.

The demand for power as well as consumption will continue to be steady in coming days due to high humidity which make use air conditioners inevitable, they said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining part of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana during the next 2-3 days.

Monsoon is likely to cover the entire country in the next three days, as per the latest bulletin on Monday.