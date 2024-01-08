Home / Industry / News / Action on energy demand can save global economy $2 trillion a year: WEF

Action on energy demand can save global economy $2 trillion a year: WEF

These targeted practical actions can also boost growth and cut greenhouse gas emissions

Workers set the stage prior to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A set of business actions aimed at reducing the intensity of energy demand can unlock annual savings of at least USD 2 trillion a year for the global economy if measures are taken by the end of this decade, a new WEF study showed on Monday.

These targeted practical actions can also boost growth and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Releasing the report ahead of its Annual Meeting in Davos from January 15-19, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the right policy frameworks would unlock growth and productivity, save companies cash, deliver competitive advantage and reduce emissions.

The report was launched in collaboration with PwC and is supported by over 120 global CEOs who are members of the WEF's International Business Council (IBC), a group representing 3 per cent of global energy use.

In one of the most widely supported initiatives at United Nations climate change conference COP28, governments pledged to triple the world's renewable energy capacity by 2030 and double the rate of energy efficiency improvement over the same period.

Countries need to cut their energy intensity at least twice as fast between 2023 and 2030 as they did in previous years, which calls for substantial changes from the private sector.

Underlining the practical actions that businesses can take to act on energy demand, the WEF said these would be driven by energy-intensity reductions in buildings, industry and transport.

Examples include energy-saving measures such as using artificial intelligence to optimize factory line design, energy efficiency, value chain collaboration, industrial clustering to share clean energy initiatives, retrofitting buildings and electrification of transport.

Also Read

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

World must attack all emissions, everywhere, says COP28 President

Export, import cost may rise from Jan 2027 from decarbonisation measures

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Global South disappointed over GST draft at COP28; calls for revisions

India's oil, gas industry have grown leaps and bounds: PM Narendra Modi

Leaf out of China's playbook: India may create green channel for e-commerce

Offshore syndication of loans at 15-year high, zooms to $21 bn in 2023

TN global investors meet: Tata Electronics, JSW, TVS unveil mega plans

Rural startups seek better supply chain, infra, easier access to funds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :energy demandIndia energy demandIndian economic growthState of Indian economyRenewable energy policy

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story