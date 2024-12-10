King Khan applauds 'Baby John' trailer, Varun Dhawan's reaction wins hearts

Varun Dhawan is back on the big screen with his upcoming movie 'Baby John', after a thrilling web series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny.’ Kalees directorial Baby John is hitting theatres this Christmas and Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for the movie, calling it a complete package.

SRK praised Baby John

Shah Rukh Khan penned a note to praise Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie, 'Baby John.' While sharing the trailer of the upcoming movie, the actor wrote, “What an exciting trailer. Well done really looking forward to seeing the film…. @kalees_dir your #BabyJohn is everything like u. Energetic and full of action. @Atlee_dir go forth and conquer now as a producer. Love u. @Varun_dvn I am so happy to see u like this, all tough. @bindasbhidu deadly u look Jaggu da… @keerthyofficial #WamiqaGabbi all the best…. A complete package, wishing goodness to the whole team.”

Varun Dhawan re-tweeted Shah Rukh Khan's post and wrote, “Thank you, @iamsrk sir for your kind words and support for #BabyJohn. Your encouragement is fuel for every artist . Hope to make you proud bade bhaiya.”

Baby John is an action thriller movie featuring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead role. Scripted by Atlee along with Kalees and Sumit Arora. Kiran Koushik handles the cinematography of this action flick and the expectations are quite high for the upcoming movie.

Apart from Varun and Keerty, the movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, BS Avinash, Rajpal Yadav, and Heeba Chaddha in the lead roles.

Baby John is the official remake of the superhit Tamil movie, 'Theri' starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay.

More From This Section

About Trailer

Varun Dhawan's Baby John trailer was out on Monday evening. The three-minute trailer of the movie shares the deep relationship between Varun Dhawan's character Satya Verma and his daughter in the movie, Khushi. Dhawan is a doting father who protects his daughter.

Jackie Shroff also makes an appearance in the trailer and looks menacing as the antagonist. Apart from him, there is a glimpse of Salman Khan fighting with villains together with Varun Dhawan.

Baby John is an emotional and powerful journey: Varun

Varun recalled his journey of shooting 'Baby John' and said, "This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it’s been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Atlee also backed the movie and said this is a very well-timed subject and it is very important to address it. He also mentioned that it is a highly entertaining movie highlighting key issues such as women’s safety.

"Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society. I’m incredibly proud to have produced this meaningful project," Atlee added.