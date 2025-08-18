Adani urges India to fight for technological freedom as AI looms

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday warned that artificial intelligence (AI) will upend global competition and reshape the balance of power between nations and corporations, urging India to treat technological self-reliance as its next freedom struggle.

In a keynote address at the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, the Adani Group chairman said the pace of innovation in AI and related technologies is so rapid that today’s advantages could disappear overnight. He urged both the government and the corporate sector to prepare for an era where algorithms, data and intellectual property define sovereignty.

“The wars we fight today are often invisible. They are fought in server farms, not in trenches. The weapons are algorithms, not guns. The empires are not built on land, but in data centres,” Adani told students in a packed auditorium. “Tomorrow’s trillion-dollar disruptors will bend others to their will. Several companies that seem unbeatable today will vanish because they cannot compete at the pace and scale needed.” ALSO READ: New GST plan by Diwali: What is a GoM, how it works, and why it matters Adani described the challenge as India’s “second freedom struggle,” likening the quest for self-reliance in critical technologies to the 20th-century fight against colonial rule. While political independence was achieved in 1947, he said, India still relies on foreign countries for semiconductors, energy and defence systems. Nearly 90 per cent of chips are imported, leaving the country vulnerable to sanctions or supply disruptions.

“Your innovation, your software code and your ideas are today’s weapons,” he told students. “You will decide whether India takes command of its destiny or surrenders it to others.” He warned that as AI builds AI, robots build robots, and machines teach machines, entire industries and education systems will face disruption. Labour cost advantages will fade, he said, unless India leads in intellectual property creation and breakthrough technologies. The billionaire, whose $200 billion Adani Group operates the country’s largest ports, airports and renewable power projects, admitted that India’s private sector has lagged in research and innovation. For too long, he said, it has relied on government-funded institutions such as ISRO and DRDO to drive breakthroughs, while industry has focused on scaling rather than generating original intellectual property.

“If we corporates do not step up, we will remain users of foreign breakthroughs and never be originators,” Adani said. “This is a future we cannot accept.” To address the gap, he announced the Adani–IIT Platinum Jubilee Change Makers Fellowship, a programme across all IITs aimed at channelling top student talent into high-impact projects in sectors such as renewable energy, logistics and smart mobility. Adani said the initiative would serve as a model for how large corporates can partner with universities to accelerate innovation. He highlighted opportunities where advanced analytics and machine learning could transform industries central to India’s growth. At the group’s 30-gigawatt Khavda renewable park in Gujarat, students could co-develop AI-driven grid-balancing and predictive maintenance tools. At Adani Ports, which handles more than 400 million tonnes of cargo annually, algorithms could optimise berth scheduling and enable autonomous container handling. At Adani Airports, which manage 100 million passengers a year, AI could improve crowd prediction, baggage handling and energy efficiency.

Such collaborations, he argued, could turn India’s scale of engineering talent into a global innovation hub comparable to Silicon Valley or Boston’s biotech cluster. Adani’s remarks reflected growing unease among India’s business elite over the pace of technological change. The rise of generative AI has already disrupted industries from software development to pharmaceuticals, while fuelling a global race for chipmaking capacity and advanced research. For India, the stakes are high: the country aspires to be a $25 trillion economy by 2050, yet remains heavily dependent on foreign technology. “In a world of robotics and AI, cost advantages will vanish overnight,” Adani said. “If India is to lead, we must carry our share of the innovation burden — not as marketing slogans, but with budget allocations, world-class laboratories and risk capital.”

He closed his speech by urging students to take personal responsibility for shaping India’s destiny. Drawing on his journey from a teenage trader in Mumbai to the head of one of India’s largest conglomerates, Adani asked the next generation to choose the harder path of nation-building over the lure of foreign jobs. “You are the new freedom fighters of Bharat. Eighty years ago, within the cold walls of the Hijli jail, young men and women your age fought for freedom. Today, your weapons are ideas, your ammunition is innovation, and your fight is for a sovereign India that submits to none,” he said.

He asked students to build for India first. “From the fisherman of Kutch to the farmer of Kharagpur, our responsibility is to Bharat first. If we don’t build for 1.4 billion of our own, we surrender to foreign flags,” he said. Adani also called on students to fortify India’s foundations. “Infrastructure, technology and intellectual property — these are the roots of our freedom. A nation standing on borrowed soil cannot hold its head high,” he said. Finally, he asked students to march as one team for Bharat. “Walk alone — speed is possible. Walk together — greatness is inevitable. When academia and industry fuse into one mission squad, India is unstoppable,” he said.