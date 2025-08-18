Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt bets big on AI, data centres to boost jobs and IT parks

Uttar Pradesh govt bets big on AI, data centres to boost jobs and IT parks

The Yogi government will invest over ₹10,700 crore to develop India's first 'AI City' in Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
premium
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)
Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:10 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently said the state government is building a network of information technology (IT) parks, in a bid to boost employment opportunities.
 
Speaking in the UP Assembly during the monsoon session, the CM said the state is aiming to become a global leader in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and quantum computing.
 
The Yogi government will invest over ₹10,700 crore to develop India’s first ‘AI City’ in Lucknow. While the city already houses IT majors such as TCS, HCL and Sify, IBM is setting up a software lab to develop AI applications for global clients.
 
Recently, InMobi, a global leader in AI-powered technology, has launched a technology centre in Lucknow to tap local talent. “We plan to recruit 500 deep-tech engineers, product specialists, and data science professionals for the Lucknow centre. It will generate 3,000 direct and indirect jobs,” InMobi Cofounder and Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mohit Saxena told Business Standard. 
 
Further plans include an ‘AI City’ in Kanpur, transforming Noida into a hub of global capability centres (GCCs), and setting up startup incubators in all 18 administrative divisions of the state.
 
According to Invest UP — the state’s industry interface — UP already hosts over 2,000 IT and ITeS (IT enabled services) units, more than 40 state-of-the-art IT parks, and a thriving startup ecosystem.
 
UP is also planning to launch a satellite in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for disaster management and weather monitoring.
 
In 2022, North India’s first hyperscale data centre, 'Yotta D1', was built by the Hiranandani Group and inaugurated in Greater Noida by CM Adityanath. “Similar projects launched by STT, Adani, Sify Technologies, NTT Global and WebWerks mark UP as a preferred destination for data centres, which will feed UP’s aim of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” a senior official said.
 
Currently, data centres with a combined capacity of about 636 MW are being developed in the state.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshData centreinformation technologyartifical intelligenceBlockchain

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

