Tamil Nadu clears design scheme, launches Centres of Excellence under TNSM

As part of the ₹500-crore Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030 (TNSM 2030), announced in the state Budget 2025, the government has sanctioned the Semiconductor Design Promotion Scheme. The initiative will provide targeted subsidies and prototyping grants to fabless design firms.

Centres of Excellence to drive research and training

Complementing the scheme is the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoE) under the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), through public-private partnerships. These centres will anchor research, testing and training, helping the state emerge as a hub for design-led innovation in the semiconductor sector.

The state will also roll out a workforce development programme to train 1,000 engineering students through platforms such as the India Semiconductor Workforce Development Programme (ISWDP), while sponsoring select candidates to premier institutions in India and abroad.

Government commits to building a self-reliant ecosystem “Introducing the Semiconductor Design Promotion Scheme and launching Centres of Excellence through public-private partnerships are a testament to our commitment to building a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in the state. With targeted subsidies and prototyping grants, we are giving fabless design firms the early-stage support they need to succeed,” said TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu’s industries minister. “The Centres of Excellence will anchor cutting-edge research, foster collaboration between industry and academia, and nurture the next generation of chip designers. These initiatives are also about realising our larger ambition of ‘Product Nation TN’. By supporting design-led innovation and enabling home-grown IP, we are laying the foundation for Tamil Nadu to become a global hub for tech products and solutions,” Rajaa added.

Mission 2030 based on five pillars TNSM 2030 is driven by the principles of self-reliance, sustainability and inclusive development. It aims to catalyse investment, build skilled talent, create world-class infrastructure and strengthen collaboration between industry, academia and the government. The mission will rest on five pillars: the Semiconductor Design Promotion Scheme; design and testing infrastructure; Centres of Excellence to be set up as for-profit special purpose vehicles in partnership with academia or industry; semiconductor equipment manufacturing parks; and a small-scale production-grade fab along with skilling and talent development. A blueprint for a complete semiconductor ecosystem “The various components of the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030 offer a clear blueprint for a complete ecosystem. By combining subsidies for design firms, co-investments in infrastructure and parks, enabling a pilot fabrication facility and an integrated skilling programme, we are creating a self-sustaining semiconductor value chain that will draw investment, create jobs and foster innovation across Tamil Nadu,” said V Arun Roy, industries secretary, Tamil Nadu.

Focus on four strategic priorities TNSM 2030 will focus on four strategic priorities to build a future-ready ecosystem. First, it will promote fabless companies engaged in chip design, testing and packaging. Second, it will support the development of semiconductor machinery manufacturing. Third, it will invest in research and innovation to drive breakthroughs and position Tamil Nadu as a hub for semiconductor R&D. Finally, it will create a skilled workforce aligned with global and domestic industry needs, ensuring a talent pipeline for long-term growth. Infrastructure push with parks and fabrication facility The state is developing semiconductor equipment manufacturing parks in Sulur and Palladam in Coimbatore, each spread across 100 acres. These parks aim to promote the development of advanced machinery and tools essential for the semiconductor sector.