Home / Industry / News / ADB approves $650 mn loan to boost India's rooftop solar rollout by 2027

ADB approves $650 mn loan to boost India's rooftop solar rollout by 2027

Aligned with India's Nationally Determined Contribution targets, the programme will enhance the skills and capacity of at least 5,000 personnel, including 1,500 women

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects
ADB's financing for the programme includes $ 3 million in technical assistance to help implement reforms, build institutional capacity, and promote gender-inclusive participation in the rooftop solar sector. (Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Multilateral development bank ADB has approved a $ 650 million (about Rs 5,780 crore) policy-based loan to help the Government of India accelerate rooftop solar adoption and expand access to clean, affordable energy for 10 million households by 2027.

The financing under Subprogram 1 of the Accelerating Affordable and Inclusive Rooftop Solar Systems Development Program will support the government's flagship initiative Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) which aims to make rooftop solar systems widely accessible nationwide, ADB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The programme is accelerating India's clean energy transition by removing long-standing barriers to rooftop solar adoption, including financing constraints and regulatory gaps, ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said.

It is making rooftop solar affordable and accessible for millions of households while creating green jobs, empowering women, and strengthening the financial health of the power sector, she said.

PMSGMBY will provide financial assistance to residential consumers for installing rooftop solar systems of up to 3 kilowatts (kW), with a 60 per cent subsidy for systems up to 2 kW and a 40 per cent subsidy for additional capacity between 2 kW and 3 kW.

Key reform areas under the programme include developing uniform operational guidelines and quality standards for residential rooftop solar systems and facilitating mass adoption among low- and middle-income households through collateral-free, low-interest loans, it said.

Aligned with India's Nationally Determined Contribution targets, the programme will enhance the skills and capacity of at least 5,000 personnel, including 1,500 women. It will also support the development of utility-led aggregation models and model solar villages, and foster a robust vendor ecosystem, it said.

ADB's intervention is expected to significantly contribute to the nationwide objective of installing 30 gigawatts of rooftop solar capacity, achieving annual reductions of 28.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions, and delivering affordable solar energy to millions of households, it said.

It will also catalyse private sector investment to create opportunities for manufacturers, vendors, and service providers across the renewable energy value chain, it said.

ADB's financing for the programme includes $ 3 million in technical assistance to help implement reforms, build institutional capacity, and promote gender-inclusive participation in the rooftop solar sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio-FB deal: SC rejects RIL's plea against SAT order imposing ₹30 lakh fine

Premium

SAT approves Ketan Parekh's cross-examination by Rohit Salgaocar

Explained: What new labour codes mean for petroleum industry workers

BIF raises concerns over govt directive linking msg apps to active SIMs

Apple to resist India's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones

Topics :Industry NewsAsian Development Banksolar power renewable enrgyIndialoan

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story