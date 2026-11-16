Address Maker, Skylark plan ₹350 crore project in Bengaluru's Whitefield

Bengaluru-based real estate firms The Address Maker Group and Skylark Group on Monday announced a “long-term strategic partnership”, with the first project involving the joint development of a land parcel in the city’s Whitefield area, the companies said in a statement.

The partnership’s first project has been initiated with a binding term sheet to jointly develop a 1.73-acre parcel on Kodigehalli Main Road, Whitefield, in the heart of Bengaluru’s IT corridor.

The project has a saleable area of nearly 290,000 sq ft and a potential gross development value (GDV) of around ₹350 crore, according to the companies.

“Great partnerships need trust on both sides of the table. In Skylark Developers, we have found a partner who has spent three decades building in Bengaluru,” said Khushru Jijina, principal shareholder, The Address Maker Group.