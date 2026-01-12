ADIF writes to CCI for interim relief to Indian startups in Apple case

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), in an application to the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has alleged that technology company Apple is using dilatory and delaying tactics in the regulator’s investigation against the company and has sought interim relief for Indian startups and digital companies, according to people close to the development.

Apple is facing a probe by the CCI for alleged abuse of dominant position in the app store market, leading to rise in costs, and stifling of competition for smaller developers who rely on its iOS ecosystem for distribution and revenue. The complaint was filed by non-profit Together We Fight Society. CCI has not levied any penalty against Apple and is yet to take a decision in the case.