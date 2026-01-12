Rising costs, AI threat among biggest concerns for youth: WEF report

Financial strain is the foremost source of stress for young people, many of whom believe artificial intelligence (AI) may reduce entry-level job opportunities, according to Youth Pulse 2026, the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) flagship report on youth perspectives released on Monday.

The WEF’s survey of nearly 4,600 young people from 489 locations worldwide found that half viewed inflation and economic instability as the greatest threats to their lives, while deepening inequality emerged as the leading economic trend shaping the future.

“Many are adapting — diversifying income, upskilling and pursuing creative or entrepreneurial paths that align with their values and aspirations,” the report said. It found that young people are increasingly diversifying income through side hustles, freelance work and small ventures, particularly in digital and service sectors.