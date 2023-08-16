Home / Industry / News / Adventure travel firm Intrepid expects to bring 12,000 travellers to India

Adventure travel firm Intrepid expects to bring 12,000 travellers to India

Expanding existing product ranges, notably in the premium space, and introducing new styles of travel like wildlife-focused trips

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Leading adventure travel company Intrepid Travel expects to bring more than 12,000 customers to India in 2024, returning to its pre-pandemic numbers, its CEO James Thornton has said.

The company restarted operations in India in April 2022 and hopes to bring 8,000 customers to India in 2023.

Expanding existing product ranges, notably in the premium space, and introducing new styles of travel like wildlife-focused trips

will help its growth, Thornton told PTI in an interview.

According to him, the new e-visa scheme is a big step forward, resulting in a significant increase in number of visitors to India.

"By 2024, we expect to have returned to the inbound customer numbers we had pre-pandemic when we brought approximately 12,000 customers from Australia, Britain and North America to India. We expect to be able to reach 30,000 inbound customers a year by 2030," Intrepid Travel Managing Director Asia Natalie Kidd said.

Thornton said that globally, the adventure travel market is valued at approximately USD 300 billion and while data on the Indian market is not readily available in isolation, Intrepid's experience is that India is a top country in terms of customer volume.

"The size of India and variety of India means that inbound customers are best served through more organised tours than fully independent travel, which becomes an opportunity for job creation, particularly for those in guiding roles. For Intrepid, India is our 5th largest inbound destination after Vietnam, Morocco, Egypt and Peru," Kidd said.

Also Read

US extends visa walk-in interview waiver for more applicants; check here

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

H1-B visa deadline likely to get extended as users face technical glitches

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

US to start student visa application process for Fall session from mid-May

Aerospace major Boeing starts production of Indian Army's Apache choppers

Indian Railways planning PLI for train components to curb imports

Telecom service industry to see revenue growth up by 7-9% in FY24: ICRA

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Online money egaming firms face tax outgo of Rs 45,000 crore

Topics :Traveltourism

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story