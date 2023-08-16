Home / Industry / News / Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Since the beginning of 2021, tech companies have laid off over 405,000 individuals

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Tech companies have let go of around 226,000 employees in the current year, which is almost 40 per cent higher than the number of layoffs in 2022, according to a report by the Economic Times.

According to data from AltIndex.com, while in 2022, the tech industry had experienced an increase in job cuts, this year has been more challenging for the industry. Numerous workplaces and offices have been closed or shut down along with the job losses.

Based on information provided by Layoffs.fyi, between January and December of 2022, tech firms laid off 164,744 workers. In January alone, 75,912 individuals received pink slips, contributing to nearly half of all the layoffs recorded in 2022. This is a significant rise from the 15,000 layoffs reported in the year prior.

Job cuts seemed to slow down in February, with approximately 40,000 positions being cut. However, layoffs persisted in the following three months, with tech companies reporting nearly 73,000 job cuts.

After this, an additional 24,000 employees were let go, creating a cumulative total of 226,117 layoffs as of the last week, according to the report.

Also Read: Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

The uncertain global economy, inflation, persistent supply chain challenges, and a slowdown in revenue growth have all contributed to tech companies intensifying their efforts to reduce costs through layoffs in 2023. This trend has been especially driven by industry giants such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Amazon.

However, the impact has not been limited to these giants alone. The report highlighted that numerous smaller tech companies across various sectors, including retail, cryptocurrency, and transportation, have also been forced to cut costs, contributing to the highest number of layoffs ever recorded in the tech industry.

The figures for layoffs in the past three years reveal that since the beginning of 2021, tech companies have laid off over 405,000 individuals.

The influence of US tech giants was substantial in the wave of layoffs witnessed in 2023. Data also indicates that US companies have accounted for eight of the ten largest layoffs reported this year.
 

Also Read

Meesho lays off 251 employees, CEO admits 'judgement errors in over-hiring'

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Disney to give pink slip to 2,500 employees in third round of layoffs

Edtech firm Cuemath lays off 100 employees; founder returns as CEO

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Online money egaming firms face tax outgo of Rs 45,000 crore

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Nearly one-fifth of domestic tourists flocked to Uttar Pradesh in 2022

Aircraft bird hit incidents increase by 62% in H1 of 2023, says DGCA

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Topics :Tech companieslayoffBS Web ReportsUS tech industryTech jobsIT job cuts

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil Nadu

India's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvre

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

Govt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi

Next Story