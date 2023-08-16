Home / Industry / News / Telecom service industry to see revenue growth up by 7-9% in FY24: ICRA

ICRA believes that the ongoing 5G roll-out entails densification of the network and sizable deployment of fibre, which is likely to increase the capex intensity in the near to medium term.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:05 PM IST
The telecom services industry is expected to post moderate revenue growth of 7-9 per cent in FY 24, due to muted average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion in the absence of tariff hikes in the near-term, ICRA said.

ICRA believes that the ongoing 5G roll-out entails densification of the network and sizable deployment of fibre, which is likely to increase the capex intensity in the near to medium term.

This would keep debt levels elevated at around Rs 6.1-6.2 lakh crore as on March 2024 (as against Rs 6.3 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023).

"ICRA expects the telecom services industry to report moderate revenue growth of around 7-9 per cent in FY2024 over FY2023, owing to muted average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion in the absence of tariff hikes in the near-term," ICRA said in a release.

Topics :5GICRATelecomTelecom industry

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

