Former RPG talent head Supratik Bhattacharyya joins Adventz Group

Supratik Bhattacharyya, former Chief Talent Officer at RPG Group , has been named Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Adventz Group, the Kolkata-based $4 billion conglomerate with interests spanning engineering, infrastructure, agriculture, lifestyle, real estate, and services.

Adventz, promoted by industrialist Saroj Poddar, counts Zuari Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Paradeep Phosphates, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers, Zuari Infraworld, and Hettich India among its key businesses.

Bhattacharyya, an alumnus of Maastricht School of Management in the Netherlands, is among the few Indian HR leaders to have moved into people management from a P&L background. Before joining RPG, he held leadership roles at ExxonMobil, JK Paper, and Larsen & Toubro.