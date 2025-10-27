Home / Industry / News / A month after GST rationalisation, affordability boosts insurance sales

A month after GST rationalisation, affordability boosts insurance sales

Insurers pass on the full tax benefit to customers, but withdrawal of input tax credit is pushing them to trim commissions, rework product mix and absorb higher costs

Markets, Market Lens, Market outlook, India stock market outlook, FII flow outlook India, FPI flow outlook India, FPI flows, GST rate cut, GST rates India
premium
Companies are managing this by either absorbing the cost themselves or sharing it with distributors. The consensus across the industry is to avoid passing this burden to consumers, as health and life insurance are considered essential products, he said. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A month after the implementation of zero goods and services tax (GST) rates on individual life and health insurance premiums, insurers have passed on the full benefits to customers, driving a surge in sales and enquiries.
 
However, back-end challenges remain, particularly around managing the impact of the withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC).
 
Insurers have indicated that they will pass on some of this impact to distributors and adjust their product mix to mitigate the effect, though margins are expected to take a hit in the short term.
 
Insurers are hoping with GST on premiums being reduced to 0, the affordability of insurance products will increase. And, it will lead to higher sales, going forward, which will offset the short-term pain they are enduring.
 
“The protection category, which is health and life insurance, has shown up fairly well in the demand patterns. There was a massive upsurge in demand, with also an increase in conversions. There is also a change in consumption pattern with people opting for higher sum insured or multi-year policies,” said Amit Chhabra, chief business officer (CBO) of General Insurance, Policybazaar.
 
In early September, the GST Council announced a complete tax exemption on all individual life and health insurance policies, and their reinsurance have also been exempted to boost penetration.
 
In a post earnings’ call, Anup Bagchi, managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said: “The early trends indicate a positive response after the GST exemption on life insurance. We have observed growth in website traffic, lead volumes, and conversion rates across product segments, indicating enhanced customer traction.” 
 
Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life Insurance, in an interview with Business Standard, said that the company has witnessed more than 50 per cent growth in its retail term life insurance products in September.
 
Meanwhile, insurers have said that they plan to use multiple levers, including renegotiating commissions with distributors and other operating expenses (opex) optimisation measures, to reduce the impact of withdrawal of ITC.
 
“…reducing distributor commission is one lever. We are also looking at improving the product mix — offering more profitable products, cutting costs,” Padalkar added.  
 
Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance, said, “Some of the insurers have revised distributor payout structures effectively reducing commissions by 15-18 per cent… For the health insurance sub-segment, the tax relief is a positive lever to drive growth. Insurers who act quickly to seize the demand opportunity (via digital, outreach to under-penetrated segments) may gain market share.”
 
According to Animesh Das, MD & CEO, ACKO General Insurance, insurance companies are unable to claim ITC on commissions paid to distributors. This is resulting in a 5–7 per cent cost impact.
 
Companies are managing this by either absorbing the cost themselves or sharing it with distributors. The consensus across the industry is to avoid passing this burden to consumers, as health and life insurance are considered essential products, he said.
 
He added that operational challenges that emerged initially have largely been resolved, especially for insurers with integrated systems.
 
“Looking forward, the industry expects two key adjustments: reduction in distributor commissions and companies absorbing part of the cost. While the GST reduction has temporarily boosted demand, its effect is expected to be short lived. Long-term growth will depend on continued product innovation, simpler distribution, and stronger consumer communication,” he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Jet, set, glow up: Travel turns 'skin-deep' as glowcations take off

Premium

₹13,000 crore mega plan taking shape to make India a global toy hub

Premium

FinMin calls meet to spur gold and silver transactions through IIBX

Premium

Stars and numbers guide luxury homebuyers as well, say developers

Premium

After a dream run, Zoho-run Arattai loses traction on app stores in India

Topics :Industry NewsGST RevampGST reveunes

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story