After a two-year hiatus, domestic air cargo business seeing an uptick



Consider these: There has, in fact, been heightened activity in the business in recent months after a near-two-year hiatus.

In March 2020, ahead of the nationwide lockdown for Covid, domestic airlines operated all of 11 freighters. Today, that number has swelled to 16 (see chart) as Indian carriers add capacity to grow market share and shore up declining yields against rising competition from road transport in domestic and foreign carriers on overseas routes.