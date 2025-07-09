Hotels, restaurants may go on token strike in Maha over tax hikes: AHAR

The Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHAR) on Wednesday said its members might go on a token strike if the Maharashtra government does not provide relief to hotels and restaurants regarding hikes in value-added tax (VAT) on liquor, licence fees, and excise duty.

This comes after VAT on liquor was raised to 10 per cent from 5 per cent in 2023, followed by a 15 per cent hike in licence fees for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26). Small hotel owners now have to pay Rs 86,250 per month as licence fees to the state government, according to AHAR. Additionally, a 60 per cent hike in excise duty has made it difficult for small to medium hotels and restaurants to sustain their businesses.

"It's a humble request to the Maharashtra government, honourable chief minister and honourable deputy chief minister, I request you to listen to us… All of Maharashtra is in agitation mode. Give us some relief in this (hike in tax). Otherwise, the next course of action is the token strike, which has not been declared yet,” said Sudhakar Shetty, president, AHAR. “We appeal to the government to engage with the industry and initiate urgent steps to roll back the tax hikes.” ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt to legalise subdivided land plots formed till Jan 1, 2025 AHAR, started by a group of hoteliers to safeguard their interests in 1979, currently has over 19,000 members in Maharashtra. While the rise in VAT on liquor, licence fees and excise duty does not affect large hotel and restaurant chains in the state, it becomes a major issue for small-scale hotels and restaurants, which compete in a price-sensitive market, said two hotel executives on condition of anonymity. Many members of the association, especially restaurants with a 50 to 100 seat capacity, believe they may not be able to continue operating in the current environment.