Home / Industry / News / No impact of 50% copper tariffs on Indian companies, says industry

No impact of 50% copper tariffs on Indian companies, says industry

India remains a net importer of copper products throughout the entire copper value chain; hence, to meet the growing demand for copper, India needs to embrace strategic initiatives, it said

China copper
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced 50 per cent tariffs on copper, after having implemented similar duties on steel and aluminium. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The proposed 50 per cent import tariff on copper announced by US President Donald Trump will not have any impact on Indian companies as the country is copper-deficient, according to an industry official.

Also, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said India will discuss the impact of US tariffs on copper.

International Copper Association India Managing Director Mayur Karmarkar said, "India is a copper-deficient country, and its export, as such, is not significant. Again, of the total exports, the shipments to the US are just around 10,000 tonnes."  The proposed duty, as a result, will not have any impact on the Indian firms, particularly as the domestic demand is extremely buoyant, given India's thrust on renewable energy, EVs, and a host of other copper-intensive sectors, Karmarkar said.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced 50 per cent tariffs on copper, after having implemented similar duties on steel and aluminium.

A vision document released by G Kishan Reddy on Friday forecast a sixfold increase in copper demand by 2047 and outlined plans to add 5 million tonnes per annum of smelting and refining capacity by 2030.

India remains a net importer of copper products throughout the entire copper value chain; hence, to meet the growing demand for copper, India needs to embrace strategic initiatives across the value chain, it stated.

In 2023, India imported 1 million tonnes of copper concentrate, with a significant portion of these imports coming from a handful of countries.

Indonesia stands as the top exporter, accounting for about 27 per cent of India's copper ore and concentrate imports, followed by Chile at 25 per cent and Peru at 14 per cent. Additionally, Panama contributes nine per cent of these imports. Collectively, these four countries are responsible for around 75 per cent of India's copper concentrate imports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India plans to kickstart rare-earth magnet output to cut China dependence

Starlink gets key govt nod, prepares for broadband service rollout: Report

Data centres to attract ₹1.6-trn investment in next five years: Report

India Inc sees 48% drop in Q2 deal value amid global uncertainty: GT Bharat

70% of APAC occupiers plan to expand warehousing portfolio in India: Report

Topics :US tariff hikesUS tariffCopper producersindia's copper production

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story