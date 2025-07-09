Starlink gets key govt nod, prepares for broadband service rollout: Report

Elon Musk ’s Starlink has received final regulatory clearance to start commercial operations in India, new agency Reuters reported. The approval, from the country’s space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), marks the last major hurdle in the company’s entry into the Indian market.

Starlink, a satellite internet provider operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has been seeking commercial licences in India since 2022. While it secured an important permit from the Department of Telecommunications last month, it was still awaiting the green light from the Department of Space.

With this latest clearance, Starlink becomes the third satellite internet operator to receive regulatory nods in India, following approvals granted to Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

Starlink kits are likely to be priced at around ₹33,000 in India, with monthly subscription charges expected to range between ₹3,000 and ₹4,200. These rates are similar to those announced for neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Bhutan, where the service was launched earlier this year — in May and February, respectively.

A similar pricing model was also proposed for Sri Lanka, where Starlink's application is nearing regulatory approval. However, monthly rates in India could be slightly higher compared to less developed markets such as Zimbabwe and Madagascar in Africa. The hardware will be available through telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.

A similar pricing model was also proposed for Sri Lanka, where Starlink’s application is nearing regulatory approval. However, monthly rates in India could be slightly higher compared to less developed markets such as Zimbabwe and Madagascar in Africa. The hardware will be available through telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Airtel signs deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX In March, Bharti Airtel signed an agreement with Musk’s SpaceX to launch Starlink’s satellite internet services in India. The agreement, however, was contingent on regulatory approvals for SpaceX to officially offer Starlink in the country. As part of the collaboration, the two companies plan to explore ways to expand internet connectivity.

Airtel may distribute Starlink hardware through its retail outlets and deliver high-speed satellite internet to enterprise clients. Additionally, the partnership aims to connect rural schools, health centres, and underserved communities, helping bridge the digital divide in remote areas. Jio inks pact with SpaceX for Starlink internet in India Also in March, Jio Platforms Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, entered into a similar partnership with SpaceX to roll out Starlink's broadband service in India. "This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio's offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX's direct offerings to consumers and businesses," Jio said in a statement.

Jio intends to offer Starlink through its vast retail and online network, leveraging its market reach alongside SpaceX’s satellite tech to improve rural broadband access. Starlink’s journey in India Elon Musk’s ambition to launch Starlink in India has faced several roadblocks over the years, primarily due to regulatory hurdles and resistance from domestic telecom players such as Reliance Jio. In November, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that Starlink had not yet fulfilled the necessary security requirements, which held up its satellite communications licence. Musk had also publicly criticised India’s earlier approach of auctioning satellite spectrum, advocating instead for administrative allocation — a stance that eventually influenced a policy shift.