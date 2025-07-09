Home / Industry / News / India Inc sees 48% drop in Q2 deal value amid global uncertainty: GT Bharat

India Inc sees 48% drop in Q2 deal value amid global uncertainty: GT Bharat

India Inc saw 582 deals worth $17 billion in Q2 2025, down 48 per cent in value from Q1, as global tensions slowed activity; private equity remained steady while M&A and IPOs declined sharply

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Money
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Q2 2025 remained subdued, with only 197 deals worth $5.4 billion. (Photo/ Shutterstock)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the second quarter of 2025, Indian corporations navigated a cautious mergers and acquisitions landscape, as global economic uncertainties cast a long shadow over dealmaking sentiment. The quarter saw a total of 582 transactions — including initial public offerings (IPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs) — worth $17 billion. Excluding public market activity, the number stood at 554 deals valued at $12.8 billion, a report by Grant Thornton Bharat said. 
While deal volumes rose 23 per cent year-on-year compared to Q2 2024, there was a 13 per cent decline in the number of deals and a steep 48 per cent drop in total deal value compared to Q1 2025. Analysts attribute this fall to global instability, including the Iran-Israel conflict, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, US policy uncertainty, and elevated gold prices — all of which contributed to investor caution, the report stated. 
Despite the muted performance, experts believe India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and high-growth sectors will likely revive deal momentum in the second half of 2025. 
Shanthi Vijetha, partner, growth at Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “The second quarter of 2025 was marked by a cautious investment environment influenced by global uncertainties. Despite the slowdown, the sustained momentum in private equity investments, the emergence of new unicorns, and a promising uptick in public market activity towards the quarter-end are encouraging indicators.”   
 

M&A activity hits new lows

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in Q2 2025 remained subdued, with only 197 deals worth $5.4 billion — making it the lowest quarterly M&A value since Q2 2023. This marked an 81 per cent decline in domestic deal values from the previous quarter, driven by the absence of multiple billion-dollar deals. The only major M&A this quarter was Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation’s $1.57 billion investment in YES Bank.
 

Zaggle makes consolidation moves

Cross-border activity also slowed, with outbound M&A dropping 25 per cent in volume and 74 per cent in value. Inbound deals held steady, reflecting selective foreign interest. The banking sector led the charge, contributing nearly half the total M&A value through three key deals. Among standout performers, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services made aggressive acquisitions across IT, banking, and media sectors, signaling a bold consolidation strategy despite overall market softness.
 

Private equity shows stability

Private equity (PE) deals remained relatively stable with 357 transactions worth $7.4 billion — the second-highest quarterly volume since Q4 2022. However, deal values dipped due to fewer large-ticket investments compared to Q1. There were 18 deals valued above $100 million, totalling $4.6 billion, down from 21 such deals worth $6.1 billion in the previous quarter, the report said.
The largest PE deal was Warburg Pincus and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority’s $862 million investment in IDFC FIRST Bank.    
 

Public market activity sees modest recovery

The IPO market remained slow for the third straight quarter, with 12 IPOs raising $1.9 billion — down 25 per cent in volume and 26 per cent in value from Q1 2025. However, June showed signs of revival with strong listings from Leela Hotels ($407 million), Ather Energy ($343 million), and Aegis Vopak Terminals ($326 million). 
QIP activity held firm, with 16 issuances raising $2.2 billion, nearly matching the previous quarter’s tally. The banking sector dominated here too, with six banks raising $1.1 billion, indicating continued institutional interest.
 

Sectoral highlights of Q2CY25

Retail and consumer: Led in volume (21 per cent of deals) but saw a 78 per cent fall in value due to fewer big deals
Banking and financial services: Topped deal values at $4.5 billion across 73 deals, with six high-value transactions
Infrastructure: Second-highest in deal value ($1.2 billion), supported by large PE inflows into road and urban projects
IT & ITeS: Logged 58 deals but suffered a 35 per cent drop in volume and 57 per cent drop in value from Q1
Manufacturing: Reached its highest-ever deal volume, even as values declined 24 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

70% of APAC occupiers plan to expand warehousing portfolio in India: Report

Trump threatens 200% pharma, 50% copper tariffs: What it means for India

Premium

Premiumisation to drive Arpu growth for all telecom operators in Q1

Banking, other services may be hit with trade unions on strike on Wednesday

Premium

No betting on chance in Karnataka govt's real-money gaming playbook

Topics :India Inc earningsIndia Inc M&AIndia IncIndia Inc IPOIndia Inc rate cutsGrant ThorntonBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story