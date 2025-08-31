AI to boost management jobs, B-schools must prepare students: GIM director

The number of jobs in the management sector is going to rise with the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), but they will require a different skill set from the present prerequisites, according to Goa Institute of Management Director Ajit Parulekar.

Contrary to the popular concern about AI causing a reduction in job opportunities, the veteran business school academician said the challenge before management institutions is to prepare new graduates for the new set of jobs that are going to be created in the near future.

"As far as management is concerned, I do think that the number of jobs that are going to be created is going to go far up and outnumber the number of jobs that are getting kind of closed up.

"Having said that, it's not the same set of people who will be able to fit in the roles. So the jobs lost will not be going to the same people as they may not have the skill set to be able to get the job," he told PTI in an interview. Parulekar said there would be organisations looking for talent, and they will have a lot of unfilled positions because they cannot find the right kind of skill set in candidates. He said technology is playing a big role in management education. "Whichever aspect of business you take within whichever sector, I think tech cycles are really the ones that are making a big difference.

"So, in big technology, you have two types of technologies -- one is going to be sector-specific, which is something that doesn't affect business schools as much. And then there is data analytics, IoT, blockchain, and the digital overall space that are making a difference." Underlining that technologies change really fast, Parulekar said, "We started a big data analytics programme in 2018. Seven years later, we realise that we need a complete revamp." "You don't need data scientists as much today as you required seven or eight years back... So, what is really needed is more managerial implications of analytics and of AI and machine learning and a variety of things like that," he said.