AI agents helping Microsoft India's sales team boost revenue by 9%

Microsoft India’s sales teams are adding over 9 per cent to the top line by using artificial intelligence (AI) and AI agents and sealing deals 20 per cent faster than when they were not using the new-age technology, the company’s country head said.

Agents have become the hottest thing in the AI ecosystem as companies put them to work along with their workforce.

They are expected to help the people by doing mundane work, improve efficiency and productivity and free up time to do more value-added work.

“You have to believe in this technology to be your partner. For all of our sales people that are using AI, they are creating 9.3 per cent more to the top line and closing deals 20 per cent faster. It is also impacting customer service and our resolution is up by 12 per cent,” Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, said at Converge 2025, the flagship retail-tech event from Walmart Global Tech, in Bengaluru on Friday.