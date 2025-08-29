Home / Industry / News / AI agents helping Microsoft India's sales team boost revenue by 9%

AI agents helping Microsoft India's sales team boost revenue by 9%

Microsoft, which has about 25,000 engineers in India, has already said that a third of its code were written by GitHub co-pilot

Microsoft logo, Microsoft
Employees are expected to treat those agents not just as tools but teammates. (Photo: Reuters)
Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft India’s sales teams are adding over 9 per cent to the top line by using artificial intelligence (AI) and AI agents and sealing deals 20 per cent faster than when they were not using the new-age technology, the company’s country head said.
 
Agents have become the hottest thing in the AI ecosystem as companies put them to work along with their workforce.
 
They are expected to help the people by doing mundane work, improve efficiency and productivity and free up time to do more value-added work.
 
“You have to believe in this technology to be your partner. For all of our sales people that are using AI, they are creating 9.3 per cent more to the top line and closing deals 20 per cent faster. It is also impacting customer service and our resolution is up by 12 per cent,” Puneet Chandok, president of Microsoft India and South Asia, said at Converge 2025, the flagship retail-tech event from Walmart Global Tech, in Bengaluru on Friday.
 
Microsoft, which has about 25,000 engineers in India, said that a third of its code was written by GitHub co-pilot.
 
That is a similar number cited by Alphabet chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai and Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar as AI writes thousands of lines of codes faster than was previously done by software developers. 
 
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a Linkedin post last year that the company’s Gen AI assistant for software development, Amazon Q, has helped save “the equivalent of 4,500 developer-years” when upgrading applications to Java.
 
Adoption of such agents, Chandok cautioned, has its challenges within a company’s workforce.
 
One of the reasons why adoption of AI still lags expectations in enterprises is because employees are hesitant to embrace it, and apprehensive of how it will impact their jobs in the future.
 
Those agents, or digital colleagues, are expected to work together with humans, which will create a dual workforce.
 
Employees are expected to treat those agents not just as tools but teammates. This will take a lot of time because it is a cultural shift.
 
“That is a mindset shift. This is the biggest behavioural shift in our life and it is a challenge. If you are willing to work with AI, there is a 30 per cent productivity for you today. The first time, the prompt does not work. Keep trying and it will get better,” Chandok said.
 
He added that AI is not just about learning and getting certified but getting AI to work for an individual. He said, “It is important to have that growth mindset. Else, you will fall behind and not be relevant anymore.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Uppal Group commits Rs 100 cr working capital to premium alcobev push

Need to boost raw material ecosystem for medtech sector growth: Report

Critical mineral blocks auction: A snapshot of the progress so far

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauds Bengaluru talent, slams poor infra

Premium

Digital, AI focus to strengthen India's road to quality highways

Topics :Artificial intelligenceMicrosoftMicrosoft Copilotcoding

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story