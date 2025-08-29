Mukesh Ambani bets on AI, Jio IPO to double Reliance's earnings by 2028

Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani pledged to more than double earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 2028, unveiling two new growth engines in its biggest artificial intelligence pivot and consumer products while setting a timeline for the much-awaited listing of its telecom and digital arm: Jio Platforms Ltd.

Speaking at Reliance’s 48th annual general meeting of shareholders on Friday, Ambani said the oil-to-telecoms conglomerate will undergo its biggest transformation yet—pivoting into a deep-tech giant with artificial intelligence at its core. “In 2022, I made a promise that we will double Reliance by the end of our Golden Decade in 2028. At that time, our EBITDA was about ₹1.25 lakh crore. I reiterate that Reliance will more than double its EBITDA by the end of its Golden Decade,” Ambani said at the online meeting.

Still, investors were not enthused due to concern that India may slow down on Russian crude imports which could dent refining margins. RIL shares closed at Rs 1357 a share, down 2.2 percent at the close on Friday. The centerpiece of Ambani’s disclosure was confirmation that Reliance is preparing to take Reliance Jio Platforms public in the first half of 2026. The digital arm, which has amassed over 500 million subscribers and posted revenue of ₹1.28 trillion in FY25, will file for listing once regulatory approvals are in place, Ambani said. ALSO READ: Rera reshapes India's housing market, boosts investor confidence: Report “I assure you that this will demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value like our global counterparts,” Ambani said. “It will be a very attractive opportunity for all investors”.

Jio’s IPO is expected to be one of India’s largest ever, with analysts estimating a valuation upwards of $100 billion, positioning it alongside peers such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alphabet Inc. Investors have long awaited clarity on when Reliance would unlock value from its most transformative business since oil refining. The IPO will give an exit to several global private equity and sovereign funds which had invested in the company in 2020 during Covid. “I have grown with Jio, and to see it come into its own as an independent company is both humbling and exhilarating because Jio is a part of me,” Akash Ambani, Chairman of Jio said, while highlighting Jio’s transformation into a deep-tech firm serving over 500 million users and launching its services overseas.

To spearhead its AI push, Mukesh Ambani unveiled the creation of Reliance Intelligence, a wholly owned subsidiary tasked with building gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers powered by renewable energy, developing sovereign AI services for consumers and enterprises, and nurturing India’s next generation of AI researchers. Reliance Intelligence, Ambani said, will have four missions: to build gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centers in Jamnagar powered by green energy; to anchor global partnerships with tech majors and open-source communities under India-first compliance; to deliver affordable AI services for consumers, small businesses and critical sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture; and to house top talent, turning research into applications at scale.

To achieve this goal, Ambani also announced partnerships with global technology leaders. Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said at the AGM that the tie-up with RIL will “help shape the next leap with AI” by combining Reliance’s execution at scale with Google’s cloud and AI capabilities. “The AI opportunity in India is extraordinary. It will transform every industry and organisation—from the largest enterprises to the smallest kirana store,” Pichai said. Meta Platforms Inc. is also partnering with Reliance to create an India-focused AI joint venture. “We are at a really exciting moment in time right now,” Chief Executive and Founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg told RIL shareholders. “With Reliance’s reach and scale, we can bring open-source AI models to every corner of India”.

The collaboration will focus on sovereign hosting, affordability, and enterprise-grade applications across energy, retail, telecom, and manufacturing. Analysts see the venture as a potential counterweight to closed AI ecosystems dominated by US and Chinese firms. Ambani also announced Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. (RCPL) will become a direct subsidiary, consolidating the group’s fast-growing FMCG and branded goods portfolio. The business, which reported revenue of ₹11,500 crore in FY25, aims to hit ₹1 trillion within five years and become India’s largest consumer brands company. Isha Ambani, head of Retail & RCPL. said Reliance Retail has become a national movement with a mission to benefit both consumers and producers while accelerating the economy, ignite aspirations, and enhance the quality of life of Indians. Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. aims to become the fastest to ₹1 trillion in revenue within five years, she said.

RCPL already owns household names such as Campa Cola and Independence, a water brand, and has begun expanding internationally into West Asia and Africa. It plans Rs 40,000 crore in fresh investments over the next three years to build Asia’s largest food parks with AI-driven automation. Mukesh Ambani said RCPL and Reliance Intelligence will each become “big new value-creating engines for the Reliance Group, comparable to our retail business in size and profitability.” Reliance is also doubling down on media through its joint venture with Walt Disney Co. Bob Iger, Disney’s Chief Executive, hailed JioStar—the merged streaming service of Jio and Disney Star—as a “global force in media and entertainment” with nearly 300 million paid subscribers. “India is one of the most important and exciting markets for Disney globally,” Iger said.

The service has already become the world’s second-largest streaming platform, ahead of Netflix Inc. and behind only Amazon Prime Video in subscriptions. With AI-driven tools such as voice cloning and multilingual assistants, JioStar aims to serve one billion screens globally. ALSO READ: No, China isn't getting 600,000 US student visas; Trump move is a clampdown The announcements come as Reliance reported record consolidated revenue of ₹10.71 trillion and EBITDA of ₹1.83 trillion in fiscal 2025. But markets were more focused on near-term pressures, with New Delhi’s decision to slow down imports of discounted Russian crude threatening to squeeze gross refining margins (GRMs) at Reliance’s giant Jamnagar complex, the world’s biggest. RIL, Ambani said, invested cumulatively ₹5.6 lakh crore ($65.5 billion) over the last three years.

Ambani framed these new initiatives as part of Reliance’s “Golden Decade” strategy, which began in 2018 and is set to culminate in 2028. Alongside new engines in AI and consumer products, Reliance continues to invest in clean energy, genomics, and advanced materials. Its New Energy unit is building what it says will be the world’s largest integrated solar, battery, and hydrogen ecosystem at Jamnagar. “Our exploration & production business is a cornerstone of India’s energy security. It contributes nearly 30 percent of the nation’s natural gas output,” Anant Ambani, head of New Energy, and Ambani’s youngest son, shareholders, while outlining progress at the KG-D6 basin and the group’s plan to scale up bioenergy and green hydrogen projects.