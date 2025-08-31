'Heartening to see this': Ficci president hails India's 7.8% Q1 GDP growth

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) president Harsha Vardhan Agarwal welcomed the gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures in the first quarter of FY26 as the Indian economy clocked a 7.8 per cent, beating estimates.

Speaking to ANI, Agarwal highlighted that income tax relief and repo-rate reduction by the Reserve Bank of India were among several other factors for the GDP growth.

"Reserve Bank of India's expectation was that the economy would grow by 6.5 per cent in the first quarter. So yes, from that perspective, it's really good. I think some of the reasons which is driving this growth are income tax relief, which was announced in the budget, apart from that, the repo-rate reduction by the RBI," he said.

Real GDP has been estimated to grow by 7.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26 over the growth rate of 6.5 per cent during Q1 of FY 2024-25. Nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 8.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2025-26. Ficci president also said that a robust economy will help the nation fight the US tariffs. Elaborating on the impact of tariffs, he said, "From the perspective of overall GDP growth, it might not be substantial. But yes, some of the sectors which might have a major impact, like textiles, gems and jewellery, and leather goods. There will be an impact, but I think the government is looking at supporting industries from whatever angle they can."