AI to create more jobs than it replaces, says IT secretary S Krishnan

The jobs that rely primarily on cognitive skills are at the highest risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), leaving white-collar workers vulnerable to being automated out of their positions, said S Krishnan, Secretary of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The government, however, is confident that the opportunities for creating new kinds of jobs in new areas arising from artificial intelligence are far greater, Krishnan said, adding that much of this would occur primarily through reskilling, upskilling and talent development programmes that involve contributions from the private sector as well.

The temptation for many companies could be to focus on early wins and ignore the long-term issues that may arise from AI, he said, adding that the government will, however, need to address both sides.

“It's not that we are not concerned about job losses, but we believe that the opportunities for creation of newer kinds of jobs in newer areas are far greater, and that happens primarily through reskilling, upskilling, and talent development,” he said. The government is committed to fostering and promoting innovation in the AI space through a supportive regulatory framework, Krishnan said. He was speaking at FICCI's 6th AI India Conclave. "Our focus is primarily that innovation should not be hurt in this space. Innovation is the primary objective," Krishnan said, adding that existing laws remain adequate for addressing potential harms without imposing excessive new regulation.