Home / Industry / News / India's food delivery sector generated ₹1.2 trn output in FY24: Report

India's food delivery sector generated ₹1.2 trn output in FY24: Report

Direct employment by the sector increased to 1.37 million in 2023-24 from 1.08 million workers in 2021-22

Food delivery
According to another report, 'Impact of Food Delivery Platforms on Restaurants', there have been meaningful gains for restaurants on the food delivery platforms. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 5:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India's food delivery platform sector generated Rs 1.2 trillion in gross output in 2023-?24 and has been expanding at a rate faster that of the overall economy, thus emerging as a powerful economic engine according to an NCAER-Prosus report. 
Direct employment by the sector increased to 1.37 million in 2023-24 from 1.08 million workers in 2021-22. 
This formed a 0.2 per cent share of total workers in both 2021-22 and 2023-24, said the report titled 'Impact of Food Delivery Platform on the Indian Economy: GDP, Employment and Taxes'. 
Employment in the sector grew at a CAGR of 12.3 per cent between 2021-22 and 2023-24, compared to all-India CAGR of 7.9 per cent, it added. 
In terms of multiplier effect, the report noted that for production worth Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakh) in the food delivery platform sector, it generated production worth Rs 2.05 million (Rs 25 lakh) in the entire economy in 2021-22. 
Similarly, for every Rs 1 million (Rs 10 lakh) of income generated in the food delivery food delivery sector, it generated Rs 2.48 million (Rs 24.8 lakh) in the entire economy in 2023-24. 
The report further said when it comes to tax multiplier, "for production worth Rs 1 million in the food delivery platform sector, it generated Rs 40,000 in 2023-24." As for employment, the report said, "For production worth Rs 1 million in the food delivery platform sector, it generated 3 jobs in the entire economy in 2023-24." Moreover, "for production worth Rs 1 million in the food delivery platform sector, it generated, Rs 0.7 million in the economy via consumption channels". 
Commenting on the findings, NCAER Professor Bornali Bhandari said, "The sector's contribution to output, employment and indirect taxes is not only measurable but growing at a pace far exceeding that of the broader economy." At the restaurant level, she said the evidence of expanded market access, higher compliance and improved operational capabilities points to a structural shift in how food services businesses participate in the economy. 
According to another report, 'Impact of Food Delivery Platforms on Restaurants', there have been meaningful gains for restaurants on the food delivery platforms. 
As many as 59 per cent restaurant owners reported expanded reach to new customers, while 52.7 per cent added new menu items and 50.4 per cent witnessed an increase in customers, it said. 
Restaurants' revenue share from platforms increased from 22 per cent to 29 per cent in 2019-2023 period, the report noted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Power ministry working on plan to boost localisation of critical equipment

MCA seeks to add 50 NCLT courts and two NCLAT benches: Panel report

AI poses risk to white-collar jobs, focus must be on upskilling: MeitY secy

India eases business visa norms in boost for Chinese manufacturing experts

Premium

Recoveries to double for stressed roads by FY27 on traffic: Crisil

Topics :Industry Newsgig economyFood deliveryEmployment

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story