Power ministry working on plan to boost localisation of critical equipment

The authority has identified a list of 73 critical items through recent consultations with IEEMA and major industry stakeholders

Electricity, Energy
CEA has requested the industry to provide detailed comments and suggestions | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The power ministry is working with the industry on preparing a list of critical items in the electricity sector that are currently imported and require support for their localisation. The list includes items like subsea cables, permanent magnets and high-conductivity copper rods.   “This initiative has become essential in the current scenario, as the power sector remains heavily reliant on imported advanced components, making it vulnerable to global supply-chain risks and price volatility,” the ministry’s arm, the Central Electricity Authority, said in a communication to industry body Indian Electrical Equipment Manufacturers Association (IEEMA).   It said localising these items supports the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by boosting domestic manufacturing, reducing foreign exchange outflow, and strengthening grid resilience and energy security. “A realistic, industry-backed assessment is essential for preparing a financially sound proposal for the Ministry of Power,” CEA said.   The authority has identified a list of 73 critical items through recent consultations with IEEMA and major industry stakeholders, including ABB, Aditya Birla, Hyosung, Polycab, Dong-Woo Quantum India, Sterlite, Schneider, Toshiba, KEC, and Jindal Aluminium, among others. These items are currently imported due to technology gaps, limited domestic manufacturing capabilities, or economies of scale challenges.   Based on stakeholder inputs, CEA has prioritised 16 items from the list for immediate attention, primarily due to their high import dependency and criticality for the power sector. The remaining 57 items, although recognised as critical, require further detailed and quantified inputs from domestic or international manufacturers interested in exploring manufacturing opportunities in India.   “Such information is essential to accurately assess the total financial implications and formulate a comprehensive item-wise localisation strategy based on criticality, feasibility, and industry readiness,” CEA said.   It has requested the industry to provide detailed comments and suggestions specifying the estimated cost of the item, annual domestic volume requirement for next 10 years, percentage contribution of the item to the total cost of the final product, current import levels, and the financial support required from the government.   Apart from subsea cables, permanent magnets for actuators and copper rods, the list also includes aluminium-zinc coated steel sheets, valve assemblies for HVDC systems, porcelain hollow insulators, ethernet switches and lightning arresters, among others. 
 
 

Topics :Power ministryIEEMAelectricity sector

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

