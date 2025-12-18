MCA seeks to add 50 NCLT courts and two NCLAT benches: Panel report

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has submitted a proposal to have 50 more courts of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and two more for the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to the Cabinet for its approval. The information was shared by the MCA with the Select Committee on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Amendment Bill, 2025.

The MCA has told the panel that it would draft regulations under the ‘Adjudicating Authority Rules for the IBC process’ to ensure that timelines are adhered to. This would be done “after carefully calibrating the infrastructure, functional and administrative requirements of Adjudicating Authorities,” the ministry told the panel.

The Select Committee, in its report, noted: “...in order for the Adjudicating Authorities to adhere to the established timelines in letter and spirit, the relevant provisions would need buttressing with supporting regulation.” Various stakeholders told the committee that there was a need for expanding judicial capacity or restructuring the adjudicatory process by increasing the number of benches and also enhancing financial allocation for improvement of infrastructure. The total sanctioned strength of members, including president, in the NCLT is 63. As of March 31, 2025, only three positions were vacant at NCLT benches. Under the current IBC framework, the application initiating corporate insolvency resolution must be admitted within 14 days. However, in reality, the average time taken by adjudicating authorities in admitting the insolvency application can take over a year, on average.

The Supreme Court, in one of its judgments, had said that a shortfall of members and the lack of requisite strength has led to tribunals only sitting for a few days of the week or a few hours in a day. The top court further added that even in tribunals where there is no vacancy, the absence of requisite infrastructure has forced the benches to share courtrooms or halls on a rotation basis. The proposed amendment in the IBC Bill for mandatory admission of an insolvency application filed by a financial creditor if a default is established and procedural requirements are met has tried to address this issue.

The Select Committee, however, has suggested that the government should establish a clear statutory timeline for the NCLAT to dispose of an appeal within three months from the date of its receipt. “Given that the effectiveness of the Code rests on a strict time-bound framework… undue appellate delays risk undermining the efficiency and certainty of the insolvency resolution process,” the panel’s report said. According to data by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), the processes are still grappling with delays, with 1,300 corporate insolvency resolution processes (CIRPs), which have yielded resolution plans by the end of September 2025, taking an average 603 days to conclude, barring the time excluded by the adjudicating authority. So far, the 2,896 CIRPs, which have ended up in orders for liquidation, took an average 518 days for conclusion.