AI, trust and faster innovation bets to shape India's pharma future by 2047

Artificial intelligence is no longer a side conversation for Indian pharma — it is fast becoming central to how drugs will be discovered, made and supplied. Along with that shift comes a sharper focus on innovation and an unforgiving spotlight on quality and trust. Industry leaders say the choices companies make now will decide whether Indian pharma remains a low-cost manufacturing base or becomes a global innovation force by 2047.

That message came through clearly at the 11th Global Pharmaceutical Quality Summit organised by the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, where top executives spoke candidly about what must change as technology reshapes the sector.

Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences and president of IPA, put AI at the centre of the future roadmap. “AI cannot run as pilots. Pilots become expensive demos,” he said, arguing that technology has to be built into the core of organisations from day one. Patel also warned that traditional pharma companies may no longer be the only ones developing medicines. Technology firms, he said, could move faster because they control large parts of the data and digital ecosystem. “They may discover products faster than us — and possibly better,” Patel said, adding that AI is becoming democratised and success will depend on who uses it most effectively.

Against that backdrop, leaders said Indian pharma must move quickly from scale to substance. Dilip Shanghvi, executive chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, said the industry has already proven its strength in manufacturing. Indian companies now supply a large share of global generics, and customer confidence has improved steadily. The next challenge, he said, is innovation. “Companies are starting to invest in their own innovation capabilities,” Shanghvi noted, but added that progress remains uneven. “Generics are about many small products. Innovation is about a few very big bets,” he said, underlining the need for faster decisions and quicker execution. Speed to market, he stressed, will matter more than cost in the next phase.

Trust, however, remains the foundation. Madan Mohan Reddy, whole-time director at Aurobindo, said global trust — especially with regulators — has to be constantly earned. “We have built a good reputation, but sustaining global trust is critical,” he said, pointing to gaps in quality culture. Automation alone, he said, will not solve the problem. Reddy believes AI will soon be unavoidable. “Without AI, continuity of operations will be difficult,” he said, noting that regulators now expect deeper data visibility and stronger controls. Manufacturing, he argued, must become fully digital, with real-time analytics replacing manual, after-the-fact reviews. With hundreds of plants and a massive workforce, agility is harder to maintain. Shanghvi said reskilling people is non-negotiable. “If we don’t equip our people for the future, we are doing a disservice to them,” he said, stressing that AI should support human judgement rather than replace it. Technology, he added, can also strengthen compliance — provided companies follow a simple rule: do what they document, and document what they actually do.