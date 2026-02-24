Homegrown players dominating FMCG market value in Asia Pacific: Report

Local, home-grown brands across the Asia Pacific (APAC) region now make up nearly 79 per cent of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market value, said a new report launched on Tuesday.

Moving up from 74 per cent almost a decade ago, the increase signals that local companies have now evolved from traditional manufacturers into dynamic, brand-led organisations, said the report by market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar).

“Parle is renowned for its iconic biscuits. The most beloved of these is Parle-G, which is widely recognised as the world’s best-selling biscuit brand. The company’s brands are woven deep within India’s cultural fabric – representing trust, consistent high quality, and good value for generations of consumers across all economic classes and age groups,” the report stated.

The company’s extensive distribution network, the researcher pointed out, enables it to reach the most remote villages within India, as well as markets across the globe.

“In the face of intensifying competition, Parle has prioritised clarifying its brand purpose, adapting its proposition to the modern consumer – in particular aligning itself with healthy eating trends,” the report stated.

Such focus on quality, purpose and long-term brand building helps build trust and stronger emotional connections with consumers.