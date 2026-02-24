IT services revenue to cross $300 bn in FY26 as AI and ER&D drive growth

GCCs and ER&D continued to be the growth engines with significant headroom ahead, while niche engines are achieving critical mass, with cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud and GCC-as-a-service becoming increasingly embedded across multiple segments.

The review also added that export share stayed steady with APAC and the Middle East leading growth, the domestic market continued to expand steadily, and the vertical mix evolved with gradual gains in emerging sectors such as healthcare and travel and transportation, largely driven by GCCs.

Sindhu Gangadharan, chairperson, Nasscom, said, “AI is accelerating productivity and changing the nature of work, but it is also expanding the opportunity frontier. As AI gets embedded across functions, we will see roles redesigned around outcomes, deeper specialisation and significantly higher AI fluency. The industry’s focus is on building ‘Human + AI’ teams, investing in continuous skilling, and converting efficiency gains into growth, creating new jobs and new career pathways even as delivery becomes more agile and more resilient.”