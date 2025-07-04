IRB InvIT to acquire 3 road assets worth ₹8,436 cr from IRB InvIT Fund

IRB InvIT Fund, the publicly listed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by IRB Infrastructure Developers , is set to acquire three road assets at an enterprise value of Rs 8,436 crore from IRB Infrastructure Trust, the sponsor’s privately held InvIT.

The unitholders of the public InvIT have given their approval to the proposed acquisition of the 100 per cent equity share capital of three special purpose vehicles (SPVs)—Kaithal Tollway Limited, IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway Limited, and Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway Limited—from the private InvIT, with a majority of 96 per cent. The transaction was first announced in May this year.

The unitholders also approved a fundraise of up to Rs 5,000 crore to undertake the proposed acquisition and the appointment of the sponsor as the project manager of the InvIT to carry out the operations and maintenance (O&M) activities of the three SPVs.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director of IRB Infrastructure Developers, said: "We remain committed to enhancing unitholder value by actively exploring opportunities to add quality assets to the portfolio." The public InvIT and the private InvIT executed a binding term sheet on 30 May 2025 for the acquisition. The proposed acquisitions are subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and compliances and will increase IRB Infrastructure Developers' O&M order book by approximately Rs 3,100 crore.