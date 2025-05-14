Air Canada launches premium economy class on flights between India & Canada

Air Canada has started a new Premium Economy Class service for people flying between India and Canada. According to the airline, this service aimed at giving travellers more space and comfort at a price that is higher than Economy but lower than Business Class.

The new Premium Economy Class is available on select flights operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 aircraft, the airline said in a statement.

The upgraded cabin offers passengers wider seats that recline more and have extra legroom.

They can also check in two extra bags and enjoy priority services at check-in, boarding, and baggage collection.

ALSO READ: Indians drop Turkey, Azerbaijan plans: Travel cancellations up 250% On board, travellers are offered meals, including fresh salads, hot main courses, desserts, and light snacks before landing, depending on the flight. Each seat comes with USB ports and power outlets. Passengers can enjoy movies through Air Canada’s in-flight entertainment system, which includes a selection of Bollywood films. Cabin crew members who speak local languages are also available to help during the journey.

Arun Pandeya, Air Canada’s general manager for India said, “Air Canada’s Premium Economy experience has been designed to offer passengers a comfortable and upgraded journey to their destination. It is ideal for those wanting more space, comfort, and attention without going all the way to Business Class.”

Air Canada flies directly from India to Toronto and Montreal. The airline said its Premium Economy service is meant to give international travellers a mix of comfort, convenience, and affordability.

Air Canada, headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Quebec, is the country’s flag carrier and largest airline. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines, it adopted the name Air Canada in 1965. Today, it has evolved into a global airline, flying to 222 destinations across six continents. Its primary hubs are located at Montreal-Trudeau, Toronto-Pearson, and Vancouver airports.