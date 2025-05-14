India among top six nations in global 6G patent filings: MoS Telecom

India is among the top six countries worldwide in terms of 6G patent filings, said Union Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani at the BHARAT 6G 2025 conference on Wednesday.

Highlighting the country’s strides in next-generation wireless technology, Pemmasani said over 111 research projects have received funding amounting to ₹300 crore to support innovation in 6G.

"Over 111 research projects have been funded with the sanction amount of Rs 300 crore and India now ranks among the top six nations globally in 6G patent filings. We have a vast amount of talent pool and we have enough time. There is no reason for us not to lead in 6G," he added.

The minister also said that 6G technology will leverage terahertz frequency bands to enable data speeds of up to one terabit per second — making it 100 times faster than current 5G networks.

Pemmasani noted that India's advancements in 6G are pivotal to its aspirations of becoming a global technology leader. “6G will create entirely new industries and revolutionize existing ones, potentially adding $1 trillion to India's economy by 2035. Indigenous 6G development will also ensure that our secure communications are developed within India and secure,” he said.

He also pointed out the transformative scope of the mission: “This mission must be transformative, not like any other. Let us build a 6G ecosystem that is made in India, made for the world, secure by design and transformative in impact.”

Bharat 6G Mission

The Government of India has also been advancing its Bharat 6G Mission, a national initiative aimed at developing future telecom technologies. Launched in 2021, the mission is structured in two phases: the first (2023–2025) focuses on research and development, while the second (2025–2030) will support the rollout of 6G infrastructure.

The Department of Telecommunications has constituted the Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G), bringing together stakeholders from industry, academia, and research organisations. This body is responsible for drafting the roadmap for India’s 6G development. Six task forces under TIG-6G are working on key focus areas such as spectrum allocation, device ecosystems, multi-platform networks, research funding, and global standards.

The mission prioritises affordability, scalability, and accessibility, in line with broader policy goals promoting domestic innovation and international collaboration. An apex council oversees its progress, defines strategic goals, and ensures India’s active role in global standard-setting. A proposed Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) is also expected to foster coordination among Indian industry players, researchers, and academic institutions.