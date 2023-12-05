Home / Industry / News / Air India moves its computational workload to cloud; shuts two data centres

Air India moves its computational workload to cloud; shuts two data centres

In a release on Tuesday, the Tata Group-owned airline said it has successfully migrated to a cloud-only IT infrastructure, having closed its historic data centres located in Mumbai and New Delhi

Air India
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Air India has shut down its two data centres and has moved its computational workload to the cloud, a move that will help the loss-making airline save nearly USD 1 million annually.

In a release on Tuesday, the Tata Group-owned airline said it has successfully migrated to a cloud-only IT infrastructure, having closed its historic data centres located in Mumbai and New Delhi.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The closure of the data centres will further result in net savings of nearly a million dollars every year," it said.

The entire process of migration to the cloud was managed by Air India's people in Silicon Valley in the US, Gurugram and Kochi in India.

The computational workloads were migrated to the cloud from several mainframes, hundreds of servers, a large amount of data, and hundreds of pieces of equipment.

According to the release, the now-closed data centres were once used to drive innovations and automations across multiple spheres of the airline's commercial and financial functions.

"We have adopted a strategic mix of Software-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service methodologies in Air India's transformation journey, allowing us to innovate faster...," Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Air India, said.

Air India, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, has embarked on a five-year transformation plan.

Also Read

Air India moves its IT infrastructure to Cloud, shuts down two data centres

Euphoria star Angus Cloud, 25, found dead at Oakland home after 911 call

Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

Amid surge in cloud tech, Ensono MD says it is not for all workloads

Mystifly partners with Google Cloud for innovation in travel tech sector

Homegrown BoAt, Noise working on in-house R&D to fend off Chinese rivals

BSNL planning to allocate more employees towards enterprise business

Samples of 59 drugs declared as 'not of standard quality', says CDSCO

Average daily international passenger traffic soared 8.36% in November

Flights cancelled, airfares jump 52-171% as rainfall batters Chennai

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaCloudData centreAir india privatisationTata group

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story