Air India to operate evening flight to Dhaka, Vistara to resume from Aug 7

Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty and the situation is volatile after street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee

Air India
As per normal schedule, the Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka |(Representative Photo: Company)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Air India will operate its scheduled flight from the national capital to Dhaka on Tuesday evening while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7.

The neighbouring country has plunged into uncertainty and the situation is volatile after street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka.

The airline will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on Tuesday.

In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver is being offered on rescheduling to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flight to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5.

As per normal schedule, the Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka.

According to an official, Vistara will be operating services as per schedule from Wednesday.

Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital.

An update from IndiGo on Dhaka flights for Wednesday is awaited.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.


Topics :Air IndiaVistaraBangladeshSheikh HasinaIndia-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

