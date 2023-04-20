Home / Industry / News / Airports Authority of India plans Rs 4,000-cr capital expenditure in FY24

Airports Authority of India plans Rs 4,000-cr capital expenditure in FY24

Building 2 greenfield airports, upgrading 23 existing ones

Aneesh PhadnisDeepak Patel New Delhi/Mumbai
Premium
Airports Authority of India plans Rs 4,000-cr capital expenditure in FY24

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24 (FY24) to build two greenfield airports and upgrade 23 existing ones.   The planned capital expenditure (capex) will assist those Indian carriers that plan to add more than 130 planes in FY24 to handle the country’s air traffic boom. However, the FY24 capex will be 22.71 per cent lesser than the preceding financial year’s Rs 5,175 crore.

Topics :AAIAirports Authority of India AAIAAI airports

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Also Read

Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Budget primer: Understanding govt expenditure and its various types

Q3 results preview: Strong tender activity to aid capital goods firms

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Asia's chip makers powered by coal and gas imperil climate goals

Icra projects 20-25% growth for quick-service restaurant industry in FY24

Cyber security, accidents among top threats for industry: Ficci report

Centre to call on Jio, Airtel over 5G connectivity in urban areas

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story