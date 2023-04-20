Airports Authority of India plans Rs 4,000-cr capital expenditure in FY24

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) plans to spend Rs 4,000 crore in 2023-24 (FY24) to build two greenfield airports and upgrade 23 existing ones. The planned capital expenditure (capex) will assist those Indian carriers that plan to add more than 130 planes in FY24 to handle the country’s air traffic boom. However, the FY24 capex will be 22.71 per cent lesser than the preceding financial year’s Rs 5,175 crore.